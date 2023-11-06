Advertise
‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration. The show said it will no longer feature the long-running gag of Homer choking Bart. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A long-running gag between Homer and Bart Simpson will no longer take place in “The Simpsons.”

Since the show premiered in 1989, the classic scene would play out after Homer yelled “Why you little!” before wrapping his hands tightly around his son’s neck. This caused Bart’s tongue to pop out of his mouth and his eyes to bulge as he gasped for air.

Despite being one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated show, Homer seems to have had a change of heart towards his son.

In an Oct. 22 episode of the show called “McMansion & Wife,” Homer and his wife Marge meet their new neighbor.

The neighbor comments on Homer’s strong handshake.

In an aside to Marge, Homer remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.”

He then adds, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

The scene caught the attention of the internet and was posted to social media sites including X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Independent reported that the show actually hasn’t featured the long-running gag for four years although it was never addressed in the show until now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

