Trial of Marvin Guy begins 9 years later

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony in the case of Marvin Guy,59, will begin Nov. 6 almost 9 years after police served a no-knock warrant.

The Killeen Police Department conducted a no-knock drug raid at about 5 a.m. May 9, 2014, at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. This led to gunfire erupting and four officers were hit including Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died May 11, 2014.

Guy, 49 at the time, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014, and has been there on charges of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder in connection to the death of the officer.

Guy has always maintained he didn’t realize it was police breaking into his home when he fired his weapon in self-defense.

A gag order was issued by 27th District Judge John Gauntt in June 2015.

TRIAL SETBACKS

Guy has been held in the Bell County Jail since 2014 where is being held on a $4 million bond. The first trial was set for 2015 but Judge John Gauntt, in 27th District Court in Belton, set Marvin Guy for trial on a capital murder charge on January 17, 2018. However, the trial never began.

Guy was then re-indicted in 2018 with a charge of capital murder where his former attorney had filed a motion directing an investigation of reported racial discrimination during jury selection between 2004 and 2014, and they presented evidence that discrimination may have played a role in Guy’s indictment.

The third attempt for Marvin Guy’s trial was set for March 23, 2020.

NO-KNOCK WARRANT

Former Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble presented a proposed ordinance in 2021 that would ban a peace officer employed by the city from requesting, executing or participating in a no-knock warrant.

The ordinance reads in part, “No peace officer employed by the City of Killeen, including the chief of police as provided in section 22-26, may request, execute or participate in the execution of any search warrant that does not require the officer to knock and announce his or her presence prior to execution.”

Kimble told the council he was hesitant to ban the warrants completely, but said if the council passed the ordinance, his officers would adapt.

The Killeen City Council voted 6-1 on Aug. 27, 2021, to ban the use of no-knock warrants.

In June 2020, Killeen police implemented a 90-day hold on the use of no-knock warrants after reviewing the department policy.

When the hold ended in October 2020, Kimble said anyone seeking a no-knock warrant must get his approval before going to a judge.

Kimble announced the department would also stop using no-knock warrants for cases involving only narcotics.

Since 2013, one Killeen officer has been killed during service of no-knock warrants, at least five injured, and one was indicted for inappropriate conduct in a no-knock raid during which a suspect died in 2019.

WHAT NOW

The Bell County District Attorney’s office in September 2020 decided they are no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy.

The State of Texas filed a Waiver of the Death Penalty and Request for a Speedy Trial on Sept. 9. 2022.

Jury selection began Oct. 30 and the trial will begin Nov. 6.

