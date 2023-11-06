Advertise
Warm & muggy turns much cooler after Thursday

rain totals trending upward Thursday
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We will be unseasonably warm and muggy for the next few days before a cold front comes in and flips the weather once again. The end of the week will feel much different than what’s served up right now. Breezy south winds are pumping in the moisture giving us the warm and muggy weather. We won’t see changes until Thursday with the front’s arrival.

There could be a little fog, along and east of I-35, in the morning but it’s not expected to be as thick as some of the fog we had this past weekend. Temperatures tomorrow start in the mid 60s and warm into the mid 80s. We pretty much have a copy/paste from Tuesday into Wednesday except Wednesday might have a few more clouds around as we set the stage for the cold front to come in.

Our big weather changes arrive on Thursday with our next front! The cold front will start to push through Thursday morning and midday, but we likely won’t get the rain chances cranking up until the afternoon, evening, and potentially the overnight hours as well. Severe storms are not expected, but there could be a few pockets of heavy rain and some lightning/thunder overnight Thursday into Friday morning. After taking about a week long break, models are trending wetter with the Pacific moisture streaming in, which lines up with our next front. The highest totals look to be in south Texas but Central Texas is still in a favorable spot. We could see a .50″-1.00″ areawide with some isolated totals up to about 2.00″.

Rain will come to a close Friday morning as the front and storm system pushes eastward. Highs will dip into the low-to-mid 60s starting Friday and will stay that way through the weekend and even into early next week. Our lows get colder, but will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 40s. Veterans Day parades on Saturday look dry but you might want the jacket with the cooler weather in place.

