A warm start to the work week, but cooler weather lurking!

We’re thankfully at the time of year where the pre-frontal weather isn’t too too hot and the post-frontal weather isn’t going to be too cold either! The next cold front pushes through Thursday and the 80s early in the week will turn to 60s for the upcoming holiday weekend. The front will also bring us a nice drop in temperatures too where it’ll feel more like late November this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures across our area today will start out in the 60s with mostly -mid 60s out the door. Unlike the past few days, we’re not expecting much in the way of fog to kick off the morning commute. We are expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies which will eventually give way to some more late-day sunshine. Temperatures should settle in the upper 70s and low 80s late this afternoon. Clouds may not return Tuesday, but we’ll still start out well above average in the low-to-mid 60s with afternoon highs settling in the mid-80s. We’ll keep sunshine around Wednesday with highs staying stuck in the low-to-mid 80s.

Our big weather changes arrive on Thursday as a cold front lays the train tracks for Pacific moisture to move in bring us soggy weather Thursday into early Friday. The cold front will start to push through Thursday morning and midday, but we likely won’t get the rain chances cranking up until the afternoon, evening, and potentially the overnight hours as well. Severe thunderstorms aren’t in the forecast thanks to the cooler air moving in when the rain starts and we’ll thankfully have a quick half-inch to an inch of rain across the area without much of a possibility for flooding. Rain will come to a close Friday morning as the front and storm system pushes eastward. Highs will dip into the low-to-mid 60s pretty much every day from Friday through next Tuesday with morning lows staying in the 40s. The only big issues we’ll have weather-wise for the weekend are partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze, but it’ll be dry for Veterans Day parades on Saturday. Our next cold front after this Thursday may not arrive until late next week.

