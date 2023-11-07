Advertise
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 at Michoud, officials say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou was closed in both directions for several hours Tuesday (Nov. 7) morning due to multiple crashes as fog and smoke from nearby marsh fires have combined, creating “superfog” conditions that limit visibility on the road.

The New Orleans Police Department says one man died in the crash and eight others were injured.

Around 11 a.m., I-10 eastbound was opened. The westbound lanes remained closed as crews worked to clear an overturned 18-wheeler which lost a load of sand and dirt across the roadway.

Police say reports of the crash were first received around 4:37 a.m. Four crashes were reported in the eastbound lanes and one in the westbound lanes.

The wrecks involved 15 vehicles and an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says it is working closely with police to determine whether a road should be closed if conditions become hazardous. The DOTD says it activated warning signs about potentially hazardous conditions, but no decision was made to close I-10 in New Orleans East.

This is the second major series of crashes involving smoke from a 200-acre swamp fire in New Orleans East. On Mon., Oct. 23, a massive 168-car pile-up claimed the lives of seven people on I-55 in Manchac.

See also: Army Corps of Engineers sends pumps to combat New Orleans East marsh fire

West of Lake Pontchartrain, heavy fog also impacted the route on I-55 at Manchac in the same area.

City officials warn drivers to use extreme caution over the next couple of days as superfog formation remains a threat. They plan to meet Tuesday afternoon to determine whether more stringent traffic measures will be taken in the days ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

