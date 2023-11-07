Bell County homeowners worry about potential solar farm development

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday morning approved a nearly $4 million tax abatement for a solar farm that could be coming just south of Killeen.

Developers are eyeing up a nearly 800-acre site west of State Highway 195 and north of FM Road 2670, not too far from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

It was a packed room at the commissioners court meeting as dozens came out to voice concerns over the project by a company called Gransolar Texas Twenty.

Some concerned residents just moved to the Maxdale Community, near the proposed development, last year, others have lived there for decades.

”Been in the family for 150 years and just to see that go up in a moment’s notice made us sick,” homeowner Corbett Lawler said.

Many people wore buttons to show their concern for the native trees and plants that could be destroyed.

”The property we’re talking about there’s about 100 or so acres in the field,” Lawler said. “The rest of it is just native Central Texas pastures. That’s going to all be destroyed.”

Others worry about the wildlife in the area that could be displaced.

”We have a state bird called the northern mockingbird, we have turkeys out there, the research I’ve seen is that with solar farms that all goes away,” homeowner Alisa Baughman said.

But commissioners told everyone that their hands are tied and that they can’t stop the sale of private land to a buyer.

“Can the city stop this from happening? The answer is no, we don’t have the authority like a city does,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor said.

The commissioners said what they can do is develop a tax abatement agreement that requires Gransolar Texas Twenty to present a water leakage plan and to perform environmental studies.

”The reason we go into these agreements is to try and control what they can and can’t do,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider said.

No one from Gransolar Texas Twenty attended the commissioners court meeting. Construction on the solar farm could start in 2025, with it opening the following year.

