Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Daniel Stark Law Firm asks people to vote for Central Texas Volunteer Fire Department donation

By Pete Sousa
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Daniel Stark Law is asking people to vote for one of three volunteer fire departments to receive a $5,000 donation for life-saving tools.

The initiative is called Project Axtell, a mission to help volunteer fire departments get equipment that could save lives.

“If first responders that are local to the crash scene aren’t able to come because they don’t have the proper equipment, then those seconds could mean the difference between life and death,” founder of the firm and personal injury lawyer, Danny Daniel, said. “We’re honored to be able to help.”

Kempner, Downsville and Heart of the Pines volunteer fire departments are in the running for the $5,000 donation. People can cast their vote to determine which one will receive the funding.

“We see this every day,” Daniel said. “We have clients, they’re hurting...car crashes, seconds matter in those situations. There’s a real need out there for these volunteer fire departments that are very underfunded to have some means in which they can go get protective equipment or extrication equipment like Jaws of Life.”

You can vote for a department here.

Project Axtell started three years ago when KWTX did a ‘Be Remarkable’ segment with Daniel Stark in Axtell.

Amanda Ruble had been trying to raise money to get the Axtell VFD the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool used to extract victims from vehicles in serious accidents.

The ‘Be Remarkable’ Award provided her with $500, but Daniel saw the need and contacted her, giving her $20,000 to get the equipment for the department. This sparked Project Axtell.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media

Latest News

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan
Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border security
State flag of Texas
Taxes, state parks, infrastructure: Texans will decide 14 constitutional amendments Nov. 7
The Oglesby Lady Tigers
Oglesby Lady Tigers hoping to make history during deep playoff run
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying...
WATCH: Victim robbed at hotel after meeting girl online