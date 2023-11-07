Daniel Stark Law Firm asks people to vote for Central Texas Volunteer Fire Department donation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Daniel Stark Law is asking people to vote for one of three volunteer fire departments to receive a $5,000 donation for life-saving tools.

The initiative is called Project Axtell, a mission to help volunteer fire departments get equipment that could save lives.

“If first responders that are local to the crash scene aren’t able to come because they don’t have the proper equipment, then those seconds could mean the difference between life and death,” founder of the firm and personal injury lawyer, Danny Daniel, said. “We’re honored to be able to help.”

Kempner, Downsville and Heart of the Pines volunteer fire departments are in the running for the $5,000 donation. People can cast their vote to determine which one will receive the funding.

“We see this every day,” Daniel said. “We have clients, they’re hurting...car crashes, seconds matter in those situations. There’s a real need out there for these volunteer fire departments that are very underfunded to have some means in which they can go get protective equipment or extrication equipment like Jaws of Life.”

You can vote for a department here.

Project Axtell started three years ago when KWTX did a ‘Be Remarkable’ segment with Daniel Stark in Axtell.

Amanda Ruble had been trying to raise money to get the Axtell VFD the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool used to extract victims from vehicles in serious accidents.

The ‘Be Remarkable’ Award provided her with $500, but Daniel saw the need and contacted her, giving her $20,000 to get the equipment for the department. This sparked Project Axtell.

