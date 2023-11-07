Advertise
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - Shawnee Despain, a former Rockdale Independent School District teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, on Nov. 16 was indicted on charges of improper relationship between educator and student and possession of child pornography, the Milam County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Despain reportedly resigned from her position on Sept. 27 after the school district learned about the allegations on Sept. 21, the Rockdale Independent School District said.

“The allegations against Ms. Despain are a grave violation of our district’s policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously,” said Superintendent of Rockdale ISD Dr. Denise Monzingo.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support and resources for our students and families affected by this incident. We want to emphasize that this incident involving Ms. Despain is an isolated case and does not reflect the professional conduct of the vast majority of our dedicated teachers and staff members,” the district wrote in a statement.

The school district said it will not comment further on the investigation.

