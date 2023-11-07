Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ex-Rockdale teacher surrenders to police after alleged inappropriate relationship with a student

(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A Rockdale Independent School District teacher surrendered to authorities to face two counts related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Former Rockdale High School teacher Shawnee Despain resigned from her position on Sept. 27 after the school district learned about the allegations on Sept. 21.

“The allegations against Ms. Despain are a grave violation of our district’s policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously,” said Superintendent of Rockdale ISD Dr. Denise Monzingo.

The school district said it will not comment further on the case.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support and resources for our students and families affected by this incident. We want to emphasize that this incident involving Ms. Despain is an isolated case and does not reflect the professional conduct of the vast majority of our dedicated teachers and staff members,” the district wrote in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room

Latest News

1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan
Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border security
State flag of Texas
Taxes, state parks, infrastructure: Texans will decide 14 constitutional amendments Nov. 7
Daniel Stark Law Firm asks people to vote for a Central Texas Volunteer Fire Department to...
Daniel Stark Law Firm asks people to vote for Central Texas Volunteer Fire Department donation