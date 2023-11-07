One of the hottest Election Days turns to a cooler-than-normal Veterans Day

It’s hard to believe that just last week, we were talking about wind chills in the 20s and 30s whereas today, we’re talking the potential for heat index values to approach 90° in a few spots! Central Texas’ weather whiplash continues as we move toward Veterans Day too since another cold front will slide through on Thursday and bring us about a week of high temperatures in the 60s! Temperatures today start out in the low-to-mid 60s and we’re starting out a touch cooler than yesterday because of a lack of cloud coverage. Sunny skies rule the day and will combine with a gusty south wind to boost temperatures into the mid-80s. If you live in Mills, Hamilton, or San Saba County, it’s possible for highs to reach the upper 80s late in the day! There’s just enough humidity around to give us a heat index late in the day, but heat indices will likely settle between 85° and 89°. Today’s sunny skies will be replaced overnight by increasing clouds and humidity which means our morning lows will likely start out in the mid-to-upper 60s. It’s not impossible for a stray sprinkle or two to form in the morning hours, but most of the day Wednesday should be dry with highs in the low 80s. If we were to see a stray shower or two Wednesday, the best chances likely come in the afternoon and evening mainly west of I-35.

The return of moisture Wednesday will lead to a soggy day Thursday into early Friday as a strong cold front pushes through and a trailing storm system brings rain to a good chunk of the state. We’ll likely start out mostly dry Thursday, save for a few isolated morning showers, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s, but the morning frontal passage should cause temperatures to gradually slide into the 50s and low 60s by midday with mostly 50s by the end of the afternoon. Numerous to widespread showers and heavier downpours are expected to increase in coverage from west-to-east during the morning and midday hours with the highest coverage of rain coming Thursday afternoon, Thursday night, and potentially into Friday morning too. An area of low pressure will likely form along the Gulf Coast and that’ll eventually help to pull the rain away from our area, but it’s still a bit unclear about how quickly the storm system will pull away. We’ll likely start out with rain, especially east of I-35, Friday morning, but we should dry out from west-to-east as the day goes on. When the rain comes to a close, we’re likely going to be tallying about an inch of rain area wide! Rainfall totals should average around an inch, but some spots, mainly west of I-35, may only see a half-inch of rain while cities and towns east of I-35 may see closer to two inches of rain!

The cooler air arriving with Thursday’s front isn’t nearly as cold as the front that moved through early last week, but extra cloudiness through the weekend and even into early next week should help to keep temperatures suppressed. Morning lows will generally be in the mid-to-upper 40s with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60s from Friday through Tuesday. The sunniest day during that timeframe will likely be Saturday with partly cloudy skies overhead, but it’ll be a bit on the cool side for Veterans Day parades. North winds will gust as high as about 25 MPH and morning lows in the mid-40s should only warm into the low 60s by the end of the afternoon. For the morning hours, that means 40s are expected through about 9 AM with 50s thereafter until the end of the day. Forecast models are hinting that another big storm system could push through Monday into Tuesday and potentially bring us high rainfall totals yet again, but it’s too early for specifics on that and rain, for now, isn’t guaranteed.

