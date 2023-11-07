Texas A&M debuts new Jewish Studies program and minor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is launching a new Jewish Studies program that allows students to minor in Jewish Studies and learn about Jewish history starting in the spring semester of 2024. An informational event was held on Monday at the Melbern G. Glasscock Building with presentations and a panel of people involved in the program.

The meeting was held to invite students into an open conversation about the program and inform them of what it involves.

“This semester we are launching a new Jewish Studies minor... And we’ve been talking about it for a very long time,” said Ashley Passmore, Coordinator or Jewish Studies at Texas A&M. “This event is showing the Jewish Studies research that’s being done at Texas A&M already with a look to the future for new Jewish Studies research, teaching, and study abroad opportunities.”

Students can look forward to many elements within the program. The minor will include multiple course options highlighting Jewish life, culture, and history around the world.

The program will also offer a study abroad opportunity for the students to travel to Vienna and Budapest and learn further about Jewish life.

“I think Jewish studies is a fascinating discipline because it really does offer an interdisciplinary lens into a religion, a community, that really is spread across the world and that has a deep, rich, and diverse history,” said Adam Seipp, Professor of History. “Jewish Studies is a way for students to really develop a more sophisticated understanding, not just of Jewish life today, but Jewish life historically.”

The minor is open to all students of any major and features a large range of courses for credit to gain the minor.

The program hopes to prove that Jewish Studies can work with other fields, such as Hispanic or Arabic studies, museum studies, and cultural preservation research. Jewish Studies covers a diasporic people that are involved in many different parts of the world, said Passmore.

“All of these different cultural groups and societies have interacted and intersected,” said Seipp. “I think what we see today is this connection that the Jewish Studies gives us between events happening around the world and events happening really quite close to home.”

Program directors believe that Texas A&M is a great space for a Jewish Studies program and hope for greater visibility for Jewish faculty and students, said Passmore.

“We... think that the idea in Jewish history and culture to welcome the stranger is something that is a real Aggie value,” said Passmore. “This idea of being welcoming to all people and to create a family out of all people... we find that it matches very well.”

Donors Donald Zale and Gerald Ray are donors to the program and have helped fund the creation of the Jewish Studies minor and program.

For more information on a Jewish Studies minor and requirements, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.