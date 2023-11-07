Texas man arrested in Illinois after drugs found in cheeseburger

Williamson County, IL (KGNS) - A man from Laredo is arrested in Illinois after authorities found suspected cocaine in a Wendy’s cheeseburger during a routine traffic stop.

According to WSILTV, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 5 deputies were patrolling the area near the Road Ranger Travel Center on State Route 148 near I-57.

Deputies entered the parking lot of the travel center and noticed a man standing near a vehicle parked at the fuel pumps. The vehicle had a Texas registration plate.

Authorities say the man attempted to hide by ducking his body and was acting nervous.

Another man left the store and made contact with the suspicious man near the vehicle.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Both got out of the car and the suspicious man sat in the passenger side and the other man sat in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle then pulled forward and parked in a parking spot.

The passenger got out of the vehicle and deputies said they tested to see if the turn signals and brake lights, and registration plate light were working. After that they left and drove west on State Route 148.

Moments later, deputies saw a vehicle making a U-turn in the middle of the road, which prompted deputies to stop in the roadway.

Deputies say it was the same vehicle as the one they spotted earlier at the travel center.

The vehicle then stopped in the road and the front passenger got out of the vehicle. Deputies were behind the vehicle when this happened.

The passenger then walked towards the marked patrol cruiser. The sheriff’s office said this was the same man who was acting nervous at the travel center.

Deputies spoke with the driver and the passenger. The passenger was identified as Jesus A. Garza Trevino.

Trevino told deputies that he was coming from Laredo and was on his way to Ligonier, Indiana but was unable to provide an exact address and said that he would be contacted by someone on where to meet them when he was closer to Ligonier.

A K-9 unit was brought in and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found an object in a void behind the glove department. They said the object was a brown glove which contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies continued their search and found a Wendy’s bag which they said had a cheeseburger in it. Authorities unwrapped the cheeseburger and found another object wrapped in black tape which also tested positive for cocaine.

The sheriff’s office said the cocaine weighed about two ounces and seized it.

Trevino was cited for possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance trafficking and delivery of controlled substance. He was then taken to the Williamson County Jail.

