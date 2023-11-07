Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas mother and daughter search for original wedding dress after mix up

For Judy Prisk, planning her daughter’s wedding was a chance to walk down Memory Lane and when...
For Judy Prisk, planning her daughter’s wedding was a chance to walk down Memory Lane and when her daughter Audrey wanted to re-create her dress, she pulled it down from the attic.
By KHOU
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - For Judy Prisk, planning her daughter’s wedding was a chance to walk down Memory Lane and when her daughter Audrey wanted to re-create her dress, she pulled it down from the attic.

“Cut it probably right at the knee and take the sleeves off and make it more of like a cocktail dress and then it had the plastic on it. I’m like, OK, this still looks great.”

When she opened the lid, that’s when they realized Judy’s dress must have been swapped with another’s bride.

Prisk had saved all her receipts, and they showed her picking up the dress from Gorman’s Cleaners on the Katy Freeway in December 2000, which is now closed.

The cleaners were well-known in Houston, opening its doors in 1948 but shut down last year.

Although Gorman’s Linen Service still shares its name, the manager said they don’t have any of the cleaners’ records.

In the meantime, the bride-to-be took to TikTok to share her mother’s story, hoping that by her wedding date, Feb. 27, they will find the dress and get this one back to its rightful owner.

“Somebody else has this beautiful dress that meant the world to them. And that’s it too. I just want to give this back. Even if I never find mine, wouldn’t that be cool if I could give that dress back to someone?”

Copyright 2023 KHOU VIA CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media

Latest News

1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 at Michoud, officials say
Bell County homeowners worry about potential solar farm development
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Texas man arrested in Illinois after drugs found in cheeseburger
Marvin Guy’s trial Day 1: “I understood I was definitely in danger.” Witnesses relive chaotic...
Marvin Guy’s trial Day 1: “I understood I was definitely in danger.” Witnesses relive chaotic scene during no-knock search warrant