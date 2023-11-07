Texas mother and daughter search for original wedding dress after mix up

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - For Judy Prisk, planning her daughter’s wedding was a chance to walk down Memory Lane and when her daughter Audrey wanted to re-create her dress, she pulled it down from the attic.

“Cut it probably right at the knee and take the sleeves off and make it more of like a cocktail dress and then it had the plastic on it. I’m like, OK, this still looks great.”

When she opened the lid, that’s when they realized Judy’s dress must have been swapped with another’s bride.

Prisk had saved all her receipts, and they showed her picking up the dress from Gorman’s Cleaners on the Katy Freeway in December 2000, which is now closed.

The cleaners were well-known in Houston, opening its doors in 1948 but shut down last year.

Although Gorman’s Linen Service still shares its name, the manager said they don’t have any of the cleaners’ records.

In the meantime, the bride-to-be took to TikTok to share her mother’s story, hoping that by her wedding date, Feb. 27, they will find the dress and get this one back to its rightful owner.

“Somebody else has this beautiful dress that meant the world to them. And that’s it too. I just want to give this back. Even if I never find mine, wouldn’t that be cool if I could give that dress back to someone?”

