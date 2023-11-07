Car crashes into Temple business, customer struck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a car crashed into a business on South 31st Street Monday night and struck a customer inside.

Officers arrived to Joe’s Pizza & Pasta II at 6:48 p.m. to find a vehicle had struck the glass and entered the building.

No serious injuries were reported.

In video shared with KWTX, the car is seen inside Joe’s Pizza, next to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center with emergency vehicles outside the business.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.