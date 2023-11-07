Waco biker gets 45 years for death of Arp motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Waco man convicted on Monday for his involvement in the shooting death of an Arp motorcyclist was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, a member of the Cossacks motorcycle gang, was pronounced guilty of engaging in organized crime in connection with the May 2, 2020 shooting death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards was a member of the “Cossacks 1%” and was supposedly impersonating a member of the “real” Cossacks gang. Prosecutors successfully argued that Tibbits and at least one of his co-defendants shot at Edwards from a truck on a Smith County highway.

Around 5 p.m., the jury returned a verdict of 45 years in federal prison. Tibbits will be eligible for parole after 22.5 years served.

In their opening statements, both the state and defense said the jury will hear more about the kind of person Tibbits really is, with the state emphasizing his history of gang membership and the defense emphasizing who he is “beneath the surface.”

The state’s first witness was a Smith County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator who talked about Tibbits’ past criminal history, including being charged with burglary of a habitation and how he was given a six-year prison sentence after violating parole.

The defense countered that Tibbits was only 16-17 years old when he violated his parole and that the crime wasn’t related to the Cossacks as he had not yet become a member.

The state’s next witness was the widow of Brandon Edwards, who testified that her husband had ridden with the 1% since 2019. She and Edwards had two children (one of them his) had been married for nine years at the time of his death. She said life has been “tough” since the shooting, especially for the children. When questioned by the defense, she said that she has friends who ride with other motorcycle clubs, including the Grave Diggers club. The defense argues that the Grave Diggers are a support group for the outlaw motorcycle gang, The Mongols. However, Edwards’ widow stated she is unaware of that affiliation.

The state also called Russell Steelman, a public safety special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety who testified that Tibbits has multiple tattoos that are related to the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist gang.

The defense argued that Aryan Circle tattoos are irrelevant given that the trial centered on Tibbits’ involvement with the Cossacks and Tibbits was not prosecuted for anything having to do with the Aryan Circle or white supremacy. Steelman said that based on his experience, if someone leaves a gang they are required to remove the tattoo. The defense countered that Tibbits has so many tattoos on his body it would be too expensive to remove them. The state said that it is possible to cover up tattoos, however.

The state also specifically pointed out the “SS” Nazi lightning bolt tattoo on, which Steelman said is also related too the Aryan Circle. The defense argued that Tibbits may have gotten that tattoo in prison as a means of protecting himself in that kind of environment.

The defense’s first witness was Jason Collins, a patrol deputy from El Paso who has been friends with Tibbits for 20 years. The two went to the same high school and roomed together afterward. Collins acknowledged that he is familiar with the crime Tibbits was convicted of, but said it does not change his opinion of his longtime friend as it is “not his true character.” Collins also told jurors that Tibbits never came across as a “skinhead” or “gang member motorcyclist,” but does believe Tibbits will come out of prison a good person and a productive member of society. He asked that Tibbits not be given life in prison so that he can be there for his family and said he believes Tibbits will not return to gang life.

When questioned by the state, Collins confirmed his brother was once a member of the Aryan Circle, but said he was not aware that Tibbits was ever a member. Collins also said that he hadn’t seen Tibbits since 2018-2019 and was unaware that he had become a member of the Cossacks. However, Collins also said that this doesn’t change his opinion of Tibbits, nor does the conviction. Collins said Tibbits told him he didn’t shoot Edwards.

The defense’s next witness was Luke Strait, another personal friend who met Tibbits while the two were in prison and remained close friends once out. Strait said that Tibbits’ conviction doesn’t change his opinion of his friend. He said he “didn’t have a good feeling” about Tibbits’ association with the Cossacks, but was assured by his friend that it’s “not what it seems,” claiming that there are positive things about the group. Strait said Tibbits played a “big role” in his rehabilitation outside of prison and claimed that the tattoos “don’t represent who he really is.”

The defense also called Tibbits’ mother to testify on her son’s behalf. She said that Josh had rough childhood with an alcoholic father. She said her son “looked different” when he got out of prison three years early on good behavior because he was covered in tattoos. However, she said she believes he got the tattoos as a means of staying safe while inside. She talked about how her son takes care of his biological children, as well as the third child he took on from a previous relationship. However, she said that her son’s conviction is “so far” from the person she knows. She said she believes he will be a good, productive member of society when he gets out of prison and does not believe he will return to being a Cossack.

