Waco PD: 28-year-old woman hit by 18-wheeler on I-35 North dies, police investigating

Highway closed for three hours
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department identified Allison Neidig, 28, as the pedestrian struck and killed by an 18-wheeler on I-35N Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene of of the accident at about 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 7 near the interstate exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found Neidig on the roadway.

The deadly accident led to the closure of the northbound lanes for three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police are still investigating the accident.

No further information was provided.

