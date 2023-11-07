WATCH: Victim robbed at hotel after meeting girl online

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

A man reported at around 9:00 a.m. Oct. 19 that he was the victim of a robbery at a hotel in the 13200 block of East Freeway in Houston.

According to the victim, he met a female online by the name of ‘Bree’ and agreed to meet her at a hotel where he knocked on the door to a hotel room and was greeted by Bree, who also had another woman in the room.

The complainant stated that Bree informed him that he could have both of them for a fee when suddenly two men appeared from the back of the room while armed with guns and began to search him, taking his wallet, cell phone, and car keys.

The men then forced the complainant to remove his clothing while the women recorded him. While this was happening, a third man entered the room and began to punch him numerous times in the face.

“The suspects stated that now that they had his ID if he did not give them his money, they would go to his house and kill his family. The suspects then logged into their phones and transferred money into their accounts. Once the transactions were complete, the suspects forced the complainant to leave the location on foot, also stealing his vehicle,” said police.

The victim’s vehicle was later located on Oct. 27 at the 13900 block of the East Freeway.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman between 17 and 18 years old and was wearing a black shirt and white shorts. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman between 17 and 18 years old and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The third suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man between 17 and 18 years old and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old with glasses and tattoos on his left hand.

The fifth suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

