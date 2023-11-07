Advertise
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’

Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLOUCESTER, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia struck gold when she won big on a lottery game twice in one week.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jennifer Minton won $50,000 playing the online game Safari Quest at the end of October.

Turns out, she was just getting warmed up.

Just a week later, Minton was once again playing Safari Quest on her phone when she won a jackpot worth $912,936.

“I’m in shock!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in disbelief!”

Between the two jackpots, Minton’s total win was $962,936, before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

