Your Vote Counts 2023: Election Day polling locations and reminders

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - Polling locations are open Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots in the November 2023 Election.

Voters must bring a photo ID with them in order to vote.

It is also important to remember that phone use is not allowed inside the polling location.

Firearms are also prohibited inside, including constitutional carry. Only peace officers on duty are allowed to enter with a gun.

Also, there are 14 propositions on the ballot this election; therefore county officials recommend voters familiarize themselves with them before heading to the polls.

“I think, when we look at the barriers people experience to voting, it’s sometimes stress or anxiety about, well, ‘I wouldn’t even know who to vote for,’ and the beauty of today is I was able to go online and look at arguments for and against each one of these amendments,” James Stafford, the public information officer with Bell County, said. “It really helps you make sense of what the language of it is, what some flaws in that might be. "

Voters are allowed to bring a printed sample ballot with notes or notes on paper to help with choosing what to vote for.

McLennan and Bell county officials do not expect long lines at the polls Tuesday, but, voters in Bell County can check the wait times before heading out to the polls on its website.

Because of recent legislation, voters in McLennan County have opened up 12 additional polls this Election, totaling around 46 polling locations, according to McLennan County Elections Administrator, Jared Goldsmith.

“If you see a line there and you don’t have time to wait, there’s probably one right around the corner,” he said.

If McLennan County voters did not get a chance to vote in May, they will notice a new way the county is conducting the voting process.

“Instead of going to an electronic machine where it’s like an electronic tablet where you spin the wheel to select your choices, we’re actually going to print a ballot out for you,” Goldsmith said. “You’ll take a pen, you’re going to hand-mark that ballot, and, then, before you leave...you’ll put it inside a ballot scanner, a ballot reader, and it’ll go inside a ballot box.”

The county started the paper ballot system to comply with legislation before the law takes effect in 2026, according to Goldsmith.

Voters in several counties throughout Central Texas do not have to vote at their designated voting location. They can go wherever is convenient for them.

The following is a list of Central Texas counties that use the Countywide Polling Place Program.

Bell County

Coryell County

Lampasas County

McLennan County

Milam County

Navarro County

The following is a list of locations where you can vote. Click on your county to find the list of polling locations near you.

McLennan County

Bell County

Falls County

Coryell County

Limestone County

Freestone County

Bosque County

Mills County

Milam County

Hamilton County

Hill County

Robertson County

Leon County

Polling locations will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

