100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WHARTON, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest Texas authorities found 100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a heavy machinery trailer.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 “Kolt,” Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

