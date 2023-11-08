2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley

The three year varsity catcher plans on majoring in exercise science and occupational therapy.high school athletes an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Bryan High School

Athletic Coordinator Ricky Tullos introduced a trio of Vikings signing letters of intent.

Rylan Hill will stay close to home after signing with Texas A&M as part of Jim Schlossnagle’s team. The pitcher plans on majoring in business.

Rylan’s team-mate Chance Crawford will head to Marshall and join the East Texas Baptist baseball team. The future Tiger outfielder will pursue a degree in business.

Lady Viking softball standout Hannah Miller is bound for Ottawa University in Kansas.

The three year varsity catcher plans on majoring in exercise science and occupational therapy.

A&M Consolidated High School

Principal Gwen Elder congratulated seven student athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Savannah Coleman is going to Northwestern State on a softball scholarship. She was a four-year varsity letter winner.

Consol baseball coach Ryan Lennerton saw a trio of his players sign. Joaquin Costa is headed to East Texas Baptist. He was a four year varsity letter winner as a short stop.

His teammate Nathan Hodge, is headed to Houston Christian. The third baseman was a four year varsity letter winner and two time all district selection.

Trey Walker is headed to Grayson Community College. He was a four year varsity letter winner as a catcher.

Kira Merrill is going to Northern Michigan University in Marquette on a soccer scholarship. She was 3 year varsity letter winner as a center back.

While her team-mate Annie Thompson will continue her soccer career at Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. She was 2 year varsity letter winner as a center back/forward.

Paris Pavlis was discovered on a basketball recruiting website by University of Texas rowing team. She has fallen in love with rowing and is headed to Austin to be a member on the Longhorn Rowing Team.

College Station High School

Seven Cougars and six sports were recognized for signing day.

Avery Psencik is going to Houston Christian University to play volleyball. Avery has recorded 916 kills with 85 blocks and 89 aces.

Addison Jennings is heading to the University of Michigan for rowing, and she’s never rowed before. Her parents said she practices on the rowing machines at gyms.

Softball standout Bryce Clendenin will play at Bryant University in Rhode Island. As a junior Bryce had seven home runs, 42 RBI and 21 runs scored..

Aidan DeLeon committed to play baseball for Houston Christian. DeLeon is a three year letter winner for the Cougars and will have the opportunity to pitch and hit for the Huskies.

Addisyn Stevenson is staying close to home and joining the Texas A&M diving team. She placed 4th at the UIL state meet and also made it to USA nationals.

Jadyn DeVerna will compete on the Southeastern University track and field and cross country teams. She was a member of four district cross country championship teams.

Delaney Ulrich is joining the Oregon State University track and field and cross country teams, and she was the individual district and regional cross country champion this year.

Brenham High School

Cubbette pitcher Della Jasinski is going to join Trisha Ford and the Texas Aggie softball team.

Madisonville High School

There were a pair of Mustangs accepting athletic scholarships.

Grace Coleman is bound for Alvin Community College to continue her softball career. The center fielder was not only a four year letter winner, but also first team all district honoree all four years.

Meanwhile Caden Miller is going to Houston Christian. He was a third team all state selection a year ago. He will play first base and catcher. He’s expected to be a hitting machine for the Huskies.

Navasota High School

Devin Nunez signed to play baseball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played short stop for the Rattlers and will play second base in college. In his high school career Devin has a 4-12 batting average with a 7-79 slugging percentage along with five home-runs and 27 RBI.

Allen Academy High School

Jackson Funkhouser signed with New Mexico State becoming a member of the Aggie Golf Team.

Jackson is a three time TAPPS All State golfer going into his senior season. Last year he was the TAPPS 2A State Runner Up. Funkhouser wants to pursue a degree in professional golf management.

