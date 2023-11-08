Amber Alert canceled for 9-month-old baby girl in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 9-month-old baby last seen in Laredo.

Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.

She is described as a white baby girl who is 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary Texas license plate number 3970s52. .

