Amber Alert canceled for 9-month-old baby girl in Laredo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 9-month-old baby last seen in Laredo.
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
She is described as a white baby girl who is 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
The suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary Texas license plate number 3970s52. .
