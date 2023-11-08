Advertise
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old baby girl in Laredo

Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.
Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.(Amber Alert)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old baby last seen in Laredo.

Delilah Lopez was last seen at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of Bustamante Street.

She is described as a white baby girl who is 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary Texas license plate number 3970s52. .

Anyone with information is to call 956-285-0579.

