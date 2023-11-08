Austin police officers working undercover arrest three alleged “juggers”

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Undercover officers with the Austin Police Department (APD) were stationed at a bank that is a hotbed for juggings and arrested three suspects who robbed a woman.

Dimarkus Mitchell, 31; Darrian Haywood, 33; and Darrell Jones, 31, are charged with robbery by assault and engaging in organized crime, police said.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the officers were deployed to the bank located at 701 E Stassney Lane. “The location had been previously identified by APD’s crime analysis unit as one of the top four banks where juggings originate,” the department said.

The officers began surveilling the parking lot for any suspicious behavior consistent with juggings and immediately spotted individuals inside two vehicles in the parking lot that appeared to be working together.

A female bank customer left the parking lot and the suspects in both vehicles followed the woman out of the parking lot.

A short time later, the victim pulled into a parking lot on Oltorf Street and the suspects pulled into the same parking lot as the victim “and committed a robbery by assault in a matter of seconds as officers were still arriving,” police said.

The officers immediately helped the victim as the suspects fled the parking lot.

Other officers arriving at the scene pursued the suspects and other units eventually arrived to help take the three suspects into custody.

Officers searched the suspect vehicles and allegedly found several instruments commonly used to commit burglaries and theft, like a drill and window punch.

The victim’s purse was also located along the path that the suspect vehicles drove as they fled the scene.

Police said the arrests were in response to the pervasive problem of jugging crimes in the Austin area. Officers are reminding members of the community to be vigilant and aware while frequenting a banking institution and to call 911 if someone is following them after a cash withdrawal.

“Please don’t leave your cash in your vehicle to avoid becoming a target,” police said.

