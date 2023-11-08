Community remembers Waco 100 radio host Jim Cody

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -James Cotyk, or better known as Jim Cody on ‘The Zack and Jim Morning Show’, was a broadcaster in Central Texas for almost 40 years.

Cody passed away on October 25th of this year, surrounded by his family.

David Willie, who worked with their morning show everyday for over 30 years, shares how he and Cody became close over time.

“It was just a family deal for a long time, and that’s going to be something that is going to be missed very much.”

While Cody was known throughout the community as a popular radio host, close friends like Rusty Haferkamp remember him as a family man.

“He loved the family more than anything he was such a good father and husband, they are going to grow up and remember him and hopefully everyone that was here today will remember him.”

Cody is survived by his wife, Melanie Bailey Cotyk, and four daughters, Jenifer Forck, Mandie Cotyk, Riley Cotyk, and Jamie Cotyk.

Zack Owen, Cody’s co-host on their morning show, shares that while Jim was a man of many different passions, he loved his work even until his last moments.

“Jim was in radio almost 40 years, almost 31 at Waco 100, he loved his job, and he loved coming to work every morning. He loved making people laugh and he loved helping out charities, and he loved what he did.”

Owen shares that while he will miss his partner, his legacy shows how much he lived his life to the fullest.

“A father, a good husband, but also as a funny guy on the radio, a guy who was at the concerts on stage, a friend that would be there for you no matter what. It’s a great life, even though he only lived through fifty-nine, he had 59 great years.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.