Get ready for a soggy, windy, and cool Thursday!

Central Texas’ next weather-maker is just about 24 hours away from pushing in and when it does, we’re expecting both a steady drop in temperatures and a steady drop in the bucket for rainfall! If you’re a fan of warm weather, today’s the day for you as we will once again start out quite warm with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures will warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon and the forthcoming rain tomorrow will bring us humidity which will turn to heat index values between about 84° and 88°. Although today’s likely going to be a completely dry day, there is a low chance for a stray sprinkle or two after sunset north of Highway 84 as tomorrow’s cold front approaches the area.

Tomorrow’s rain chances may start out relatively limited, near about 30% around daybreak, but rain will gradually overspread the area through the day with the highest rainfall chances coming midday into the afternoon and especially into Thursday night. Will it rain all day Thursday? Not necessarily, but it may be raining more often than not during the afternoon and evening hours, especially so east of I-35. A few thunderstorms are possible with Thursday’s front, but severe storms are not expected. Heavy downpours are expected, especially Thursday evening, but we’re likely not going to see anything more than nuisance flooding from this storm system. The rain will be impactful by itself, but you won’t want to get caught off guard by the temperature change tomorrow’s front will bring! By daybreak, cities and towns west of Highway 281 should already start to see some cooler air push in with morning temperatures in the low 60s, but the majority of the area should see morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Temperatures will gradually cool off throughout the day as cooler air pushes in behind gusty north winds, but some of us east of I-35 could still warm up into the low-to-mid 70s since the cooler air won’t really arrive until around or after lunchtime. By the end of the afternoon, temperatures will likely be in the 50s and low 60s area wide. Thursday’s rain continues into Thursday night, but we’ll gradually see the rain come toa close from west-to-east Friday morning. Some of us could be completely rain-free by daybreak Friday, but rain should completely exit by midday. We likely won’t see terribly much sunshine Friday which should keep highs in the mid-to-upper 50s only.

Veterans Day weekend will feature dry weather, but it likely won’t be completely sunny either. Partly cloudy skies Saturday are expected with morning lows in the upper 40s warming into the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the day. The majority of Veterans Day parades will feature temperatures in the 50s with a gusty north wind, so make sure you’re bundled up from the chill. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding a touch into the mid-60s as some humidity returns. The humidity may turn to rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether or not rain will fall early next week. If next week’s storm system comes to fruition, Tuesday will likely be the rainiest day. Warmer weather returns Wednesday, Thursday, and Food For Families Friday with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday warming into the low-to-mid 70s Thursday and then into the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday. There’s a chance for some rain on Friday, but rain chances are limited for now. Long-range forecast models are hinting that a significant storm system could barrel through the Plains next weekend and potentially bring Central Texas severe storms next Saturday. It’s far too early for specifics, but it’s caught my eye and we’ll be keeping a close watch on it!

