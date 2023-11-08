Advertise
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory

Houston hosts Los Angeles looking to extend its three-game win streak
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 16.7 second-chance points and 32.0 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 116.6 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: out (concussion), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

