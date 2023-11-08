Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Driver dies after collision at Killeen intersection

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead following a crash involving two vehicles that pinned one of the drivers in Killeen Tuesday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department officers responded at approximately 5:32 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of E. Rancier Avenue and Benttree Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse stopped at the intersection of Benttree Drive and E. Rancier Avenue while ttempting to make a left turn onto East Rancier Avenue.

Upon entering the intersection, the Traverse was struck by the driver of a blue Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound in the inside lane, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

The passenger of the Altima was also transported to Baylor Scott & White with minor injuries.

Christian Lamar Williams died due to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The driver of the Altima is currently listed in stable but critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Lorena police assisted federal authorities during the execution of a warrant.
DEA, attorney general’s office execute arrest warrant at Lorena residence
Images from the scene of the crash show the two vehicles entirely decimated and charred.
8 dead after suspected human smuggler crashes in Texas
Paranormal Cirque bringing "sexy" show for mature audiences to Waco
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery