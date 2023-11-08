Driver dies after collision at Killeen intersection

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead following a crash involving two vehicles that pinned one of the drivers in Killeen Tuesday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department officers responded at approximately 5:32 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of E. Rancier Avenue and Benttree Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse stopped at the intersection of Benttree Drive and E. Rancier Avenue while ttempting to make a left turn onto East Rancier Avenue.

Upon entering the intersection, the Traverse was struck by the driver of a blue Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound in the inside lane, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

The passenger of the Altima was also transported to Baylor Scott & White with minor injuries.

Christian Lamar Williams died due to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The driver of the Altima is currently listed in stable but critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

