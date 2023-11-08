Online threat circulating Bryan ISD deemed not credible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An online threat circulating Bryan ISD is not credible, the district and the Bryan Police Department confirmed.

The district said the rumor started with a threat to “B High” and circulated via social media, continuing a trend they say has been seen throughout the state and nation.

“With so many schools and districts in the region, state and nation that begin with a B and upon the police department’s investigation, they have deemed there is no evidence to indicate that this threat has any credibility,” the district said in a press release.

Bryan ISD officials reminded families, students and staff to report any safety concerns through the district’s B-Safe App.

“We also want to take this time to remind families about the importance of talking to students about making good decisions and being mindful about the words they use and share,” the press release said.

Bryan police are still investigating the situation.

