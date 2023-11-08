Paranormal Cirque bringing “sexy” show for mature audiences to Waco’s Cirque Italia

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Paranormal Cirque is bringing its “unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare” to Waco’s Cirque Italia as part of a brand-new “sexy” show for mature audiences.

Promoters said it might be hard to divide reality and illusion during the show’s “incomparable storyline.”

“This show is NOT for the faint of heart,” promoters said, “You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.”

The performances will be from December 7-10 in the parking lot of the Cirque Italia Texas Headquarters at 6615 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00 depending on availability.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need to accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about the show visit www.paranormalcirque.com.

You can purchase tickets at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: (941) 704-8572.

Showtimes:

· December 7 - Thursday: 7:30pm

· December 8 - Friday: 7:30pm

· December 9 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

· December 10 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

