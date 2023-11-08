Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63

Led by Zhuric Phelps’ 24 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Southwestern Assemblies Lions 82-63 in a season opener
SMU logo
SMU logo(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 24 points in SMU’s 82-63 win against Southwestern Assemblies on Monday night in a season opener.

Phelps also added five assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Tyreek Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points while adding 10 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kylon Owens, who posted 16 points and nine rebounds. CJ Hall added 12 points, four assists and two blocks for Southwestern Assemblies. In addition, CJ Kelley finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night
Temple woman desperately searching for wedding ring lost on Halloween night gets ring back thanks to social media

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory
Generic Basketball
Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63
SFA logo
Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68
Houston Rockets logo
Sengun has 17 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds to help Rockets beat Kings, 122-97