Three former Waco Heat softball players testify ex-coach sexually abused them for years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three former select league softball players testified Tuesday their coach sexually abused them while they slept in the same motel room beds with him during out-of-town tournaments.

The three women, all now in their early 20s, told a 54th State District Court jury that AP Tristan, former coach of the Waco Heat select softball team, molested them over a period of several years while they played on his team.

Tristan, 59, a softball coach in Waco for nearly three decades, is charged with two counts of trafficking of persons, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

In other testimony Tuesday, the father of two of Tristan’s alleged victims started crying when describing the day his younger daughter reported the abuse. He said he was so angry that he strongly considered taking matters into his own hands instead of allowing the criminal justice system to handle the allegations.

He said he trusted Tristan to care for his daughters when he and his wife could not attend their out-of-town games. He said he was aware Tristan stayed in the same motel room with some of the girls, but said he also knew that there was at least one other parent sleeping with her daughter in the next bed and that Tristan said he slept on the floor.

His younger daughter, now 22, testified that she played softball since she was 4 or 5 until she was 18. Tristan coached her and her older sister on different teams because of their age differences and said her Heat team played in tournaments almost every weekend, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, San Antonio and Oklahoma.

The woman and two of her teammates who also said they were abused testified that Tristan slept in the same bed with two of the girls, even in instances where there was a couch with a pull-out bed available.

“It was awkward,” she said. “I knew it wasn’t right but this was the person my parents trusted me with so I pretty much had to listen to him.”

While Tristan is charged in the indictment with abusing two girls, two more are expected to testify Wednesday that he also abused them during team weekend tournament trips. Tristan was arrested in August 2018 after the first girl’s outcry.

The three who testified Tuesday all told similar accounts of the alleged abuse. They said they reluctantly shared the motel room beds with Tristan and other girls whose parents did not make the trips. They said the girls would vie to see which one claimed the far edge of the bed to keep from sleeping in the middle next to their coach.

They said he would start by massaging their backs after everyone else in the room was asleep but testified he would move on to molesting their breasts and genital areas.

One woman said she initially thought the abuse was Tristan’s way of punishing her for speaking out about what she perceived as inequities in the way he treated some of the players.

The women said the abuse lasted for several years. It ended, one said, after she told her parents she didn’t want to play in a tournament in Texarkana, Texas, which was supposed to be a showcase event attended by a lot of college scouts.

Each woman testified they had hoped their experience on the highly competitive select team would improve their chances of earning college scholarships.

Once she found out her father could not go to Texarkana because of his work schedule, she said she finally reported the abuse the summer after her ninth grade year.

The girl’s father reported the allegations to David Rodriguez, the president and founder of Waco Heat. Rodriguez, who testified Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, said he called Tristan in Texarkana, told him to come home and immediately suspended him from any contact with Heat teams.

Rodriguez told Tristan’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, during cross-examination Tuesday that Tristan was a good coach who was highly sought-after by parents and players alike.

The women testified that Tristan bought them cell phones, clothes, shoes, softball equipment and took them to Six Flags Over Texas.

Another woman said she was too scared to report the abuse and was unsure how to handle the situation.

“I pretended like nothing happened,” she told the jury. “I was scared to look him in the eyes in the first few hours after it happened the first time, and unfortunately, we had a tournament to play and I had to look at him in the eyes like a coach again.”

She said it happened again the next night, but she was saved by a phone call from her boyfriend. She took the phone into the bathroom and then spent the rest of the night curled up on the floor next to the motel room front door.

All of the women said a woman and her daughter who played on the team regularly slept next to them on another bed in the same room.

One of the women said she attempted suicide after reporting the alleged abuse. Another said she previously had been sexually abused by a close family member and thinks she had grown accustomed to it.

“Whenever I would wake up and he was touching me, I would just be still because I didn’t know how to react or what to think,” she said. “I guess I was just used to it from the past… I didn’t report it because I was kind of embarrassed and didn’t want anyone to know. So I didn’t say anything. I was embarrassed of myself for letting this happen. Since it happened before, I guess it was just supposed to happen to me.”

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice will continue calling prosecution witnesses when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

