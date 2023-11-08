Two more former Waco Heat players testify longtime coach sexually abused them

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two more former select league softball players testified Wednesday that AP Tristan, their longtime coach who they hoped would guide them to a college scholarship, sexually abused them at tournaments while they slept in the same motel room bed with him.

Tristan, 59, a longtime softball and baseball coach, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on two counts of trafficking of persons, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

Tristan, a delivery truck driver and the former coach of the Waco Heat select softball team, is charged with sexually abusing two of his former players while they were in their mid-teens at out-of-town tournaments.

Those two former players and three others, who all are in their early 20s now, testified Tuesday and Wednesday that Tristan sexually abused them, some over a period of several years, while they slept in the same bed with him.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice rested their case against Tristan Wednesday afternoon. Defense attorney Jason P. Darling will continue calling defense witnesses when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

In prosecution testimony Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman who said she played softball starting when she was 4 and continuing into her college years, said Tristan first coached her older brother on a Little League baseball team, which Tristan’s son also played on.

She said Tristan had been around her family for many years and they considered him like one of their own. Her older sister also played for Tristan, and he bought her sister and other girls on his team clothes, shoes, gloves, bats and cell phones, she said.

In keeping with Darling’s defensive theme, he asked her and the four other young women if they became jealous of the other girls who got more gifts and attention from Tristan. Most said no, with one acknowledging that softball is a very competitive sport and there are always jealousies and sniping going on.

The young women testified that the team would reserve a block of motel rooms for the almost weekly out-of-town tournaments and said if a girl’s parents were unable to attend, they normally would sleep in the same room with Tristan and another woman, and sometimes her husband, and their daughter.

They all said they argued about who would have to sleep in the same bed with Tristan and who would be in the middle. The women said they didn’t report the abuse until after one came forward because they said they didn’t know what to do and were concerned no one would believe a respected coach like Tristan would do something like that.

The woman testified that she was 13 or 14 and planned to share the second motel room bed with her mother in Tristan’s room while another team member shared a bed with Tristan. However, she said she got mad at her mother and decided to sleep in the other bed, with her teammate sleeping between her and Tristan.

She told jurors she fell asleep with her arm around her teammate and woke up to discover that Tristan had grabbed her hand and placed it on his genitals.

The woman became emotional on the stand, and at least one juror reached for a tissue to wipe away her tears.

“I was just scared,” the woman said. “After I realized what was happening, I didn’t want to open my eyes. I didn’t know why it was happening.”

She said she was too scared to tell her mother, adding that she felt like it was her fault for getting mad at her mother and sleeping in the other bed.

That was the lone incident of alleged abuse, she said, but the trauma from the event left her with anxiety attacks and nightmares that followed her to college. It was her first time to be away from home, and she said she constantly got up to make sure the door was locked and asked her college teammates to have sleepovers so she would feel safe.

Tristan was arrested in 2018 after another girl reported the alleged molestations.

In other prosecution testimony, a fifth member of Tristan’s Heat team testified he abused her on multiple occasions for more than a year at tournaments starting when she was 15.

Like the others, she stayed in Tristan’s room when her parents were unable to make the weekend trips. And like three others, she told the jury that Tristan started by massaging her back before sexually abusing her.

“It always happened between 3 and 5 in the morning, and I just laid there pretending to be asleep. I just waited for the alarm to go off because I knew it would stop then and everybody would be getting up,” she said.

When asked why she didn’t scream or ask for help, she said, “I was stuck. I couldn’t say anything and I couldn’t move.”

She said after suffering the abuse, she lost interest in the game and never played again.

“I looked up to him a lot as a coach,” she said. “He was a phenomenal coach. But everything he did made me want to never touch a softball again after I graduated.”

A Waco woman who had two daughters and a son on teams coached by Tristan testified Wednesday that she served as the team manager and booked the hotels and made travel arrangements for out-of-town tournaments.

She said Tristan was like a trusted family member and she saw no red flags or suspected any wrongdoing, including Tristan sleeping in the same bed with teenage girls, until the first outcry of abuse. She said Tristan massaged the girls’ throwing arms, but she never saw him touch one inappropriately.

“I wish they would have said something to me,” she said. “I never heard anything. If they had said something to me, I would have reported it.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.