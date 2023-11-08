Advertise
Valley Mills ISD deems ‘potential violent threat’ against junior and high school not credible

Valley Mills ISD
Valley Mills ISD(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested an individual in connection to a “potential threat of violence” against the district Wednesday morning.

The administration was informed of the anonymous threat through “Spot It” at the junior high and high school campus and immediately reported it to the Valley Mills ISD Police Department and identified the person responsible.

Through investigation, the district has determined the threat is not credible and is confident that the school will be a safe place today.

In a statement, Valley Mills ISD Superintendent Chris Dowdy, “The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority and we take all threats seriously, as does the Valley Mills ISD Police Department. As such, we feel it’s important you are aware. This is a timely reminder to talk with your child that they should always report threatening or concerning behavior or language and we thank those that brought this information forward.”

