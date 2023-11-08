Voters approve school propositions, districts talk about next steps

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - Many Central Texas school districts are celebrating Wednesday after voters approved their propositions and bonds on the ballot.

Midway ISD

A majority voted in favor of Midway ISD’s Proposition A, a measure to fund teacher and staff pay raises to improve teacher retention and reduce shortages.

The proposition’s passage will now provide $3.75 million in funding for the district to use for teacher and staff compensation.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said the district is going to work on calculating how the funds will impact teacher and staff’s raises.

“Every single penny of that goes to compensation,” he said. “The exact percentage of raise kind of depends on what you were making before this. Last year, we did a two, three, and 4% increase, and, then, we’re processing this spring what that might look like.”

The proposition did not increase the tax rate.

Salado ISD

Voters also approved Salado ISD’s two bonds on the ballot Tuesday. About 63% voted in favor of Proposition A. This bond is for about $236 million bond that will build a new high school, redo Thomas Arnold Elementary, and repurpose the existing high school building for the elementary to move in. The bond will also provide technology upgrades and priority maintenance.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Novotny said these projects will take a few years to complete, but they plan to start working on plans and designs for the new high school building right away.

“The next step would be to pick a project delivery method and how we’re going to engage with a construction company,” he said. “Then, bid out the high school project and be the first one to work through, and, then, develop the design for the facility.”

Novotny said the district is planning to open the new high school campus in August 2026. Then, the elementary would be next, which could take more than a year.

A majority of voters also approved Salado ISD’s Proposition B that will allow funds to build a new football stadium and athletic facilities.

The stadium would take about a year or longer, following construction of the new high school and changes with the elementary, but the timing could change.

“The timing of that would depend on property value growth of when we can afford to sell those bonds, because we would not increase the tax rate through this,” he said. “We’d have to wait until the property values, through new construction, or increased property values, with existing property here in the district, to get to where we can sell those bonds for the stadium then.”

Both propositions are to provide more space for the growing district.

The proposition did not increase the tax rate.

Mart ISD

Voters approved all three Mart ISD bonds. The bonds totaled about $50 million. They provide funds for updating campus facilities, providing more classrooms and upgrading multiple aspects of the district.

The elementary and high school buildings will be renovated, the stadium will also go through renovations and recreational facilities will be upgraded.

First, the Superintendent Dr. Betsy Burnett said the district plans to start expanding the elementary school before the next school year.

“We need more classrooms by August,” she said. “The quicker we can get that going, the better. “Then, we would just kind of reassess our facilities and see if there were any other updates that we could tweak between now and the beginning of school next year so that we could get those going.”

The district states that there was no tax rate increase for these bonds because of the value brought to the district from the nearby wind and solar farms.

Moody ISD

About 56% of voters approved Moody ISD’s proposition. Now, the district will have $12 million of funding that will go toward a cafeteria expansion project and a new technical education center.

The cafeteria expansion will increase seating and add a wall to separate middle and elementary students.

The new technical education center will help build students’ skills and prepare students for the workforce.

The district states the property tax will actually decrease.

Gatesville ISD

Because voters overwhelmingly approved Gatesville ISD’s proposition, they will have to three cents back to the district per $100 of a home’s values.

The district states this will generate $1.3 million to help with teacher pay, technology improvements and repairs to school HVAC systems and buses.

Groesbeck ISD

A majority of voters approved Groesbeck ISD’s proposition that provides $800,000 in funding to put toward its budget next year.

The tax rate remains the same.

