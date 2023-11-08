Weather changes tomorrow

Our next cold front is set to arrive tomorrow and will bring us a wet Thursday with temperatures getting much cooler once the front passes through Central Texas. Rain chances will increase throughout the day tomorrow and even last throughout the night/start of Friday. A few showers for the morning hours will increase with coverage and intensity tomorrow afternoon/evening. Severe storms are not expected at this time and the rain should move out, west to east, on Friday. The rain will be impactful by itself, but you won’t want to get caught off guard by the temperature change tomorrow’s front will bring! Temperatures are cooling throughout the day tomorrow (instead of warming) and we should end Thursday with wet, windy, and colder weather - afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Thursday’s rain continues into Thursday night, but we’ll gradually see the rain come to a close Friday. Some of us could be completely rain-free by daybreak Friday, but rain should completely exit by midday. We likely won’t see terribly much sunshine Friday which should keep highs in the mid-to-upper 50s only.

Veterans Day weekend will feature dry weather, but it likely won’t be completely sunny either. Partly cloudy skies Saturday are expected with morning lows in the upper 40s warming into the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the day. The majority of Veterans Day parades will feature temperatures in the 50s with a gusty north wind, so make sure you’re bundled up from the chill. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding a touch into the mid-60s as some humidity returns. The humidity may turn to rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether or not rain will fall early next week. If next week’s storm system comes to fruition, Tuesday will likely be the rainiest day. Warmer weather returns Wednesday, Thursday, and Food For Families Friday with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday warming into the low-to-mid 70s Thursday and then into the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday. There’s a chance for some rain on Friday, but rain chances are limited for now. Long-range forecast models are hinting that a significant storm system could barrel through the Plains next weekend and potentially bring Central Texas severe storms next Saturday. It’s far too early for specifics, but it’s caught my eye and we’ll be keeping a close watch on it!

