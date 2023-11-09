Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery

100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest Texas authorities seized 100 kilograms of cocaine, about 220 pounds, hidden in a heavy machinery trailer.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 “Kolt,” Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

Jeremy Strickland
Waco man sentenced to 60 years in prison in child sex abuse case
AP Tristan
Ex-Waco Heat softball coach found guilty of two counts of trafficking persons
Seal of Texas Attorney General's Office
‘Hazard material’ sent to Texas Attorney General’s Office
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of her trial at the...
Kaitlin Armstrong, accused in death of pro cyclist Mo Wilson, said she “would kill her,” witness testifies