China Spring band celebrates historic placement at UIL competition

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring band made school history this month by reaching fourth place in the UIL state competition, the farthest the school’s band has ever placed.

Over 200 schools across Texas met in the San Antonio Alamodome to compete for a chance to be in the 10 finalists.

The China Spring band became one of the 10 finalists on Nov. 1 when they secured fourth place in the 4A state marching contest.

Students and staff celebrated their historic placement Thursday morning.

Two other Central Texas schools made it to the preliminary round of the 4A competition.

Robinson High School placed 25th in the preliminary round and Gatesville High School placed 12th.

The results for other schools can be found on the UIL website here.

