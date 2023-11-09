Cooler weather sticks around through the weekend but rain chances dwindle down

Warmer weather is behind us and now the focus is on the cooler and wetter weather tonight. The front has made it through Central Texas but there’s a lot of moisture in the upper levels that keeps persistent rain tonight and to start Friday. Despite the widespread and long lasting rain, most of the rain should be generally light in nature. There could be a few heavy downpours, mainly east of I-35, before the rain starts to exit the area tomorrow. A majority of us will be dry for Friday but much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s + a breezy north wind adds an extra chill throughout the day.

We won’t completely shake the rain chance tomorrow with a stray shower or two possible, but mostly the day will be dry. Even though the vast majority of Saturday’s rain will stay far away from our area, we can’t rule out the chance for a few light showers completely. The best chances for rain will be the further south and east you go. Sunday’s forecast is dependent our our next upper low and how slow that system moves in. Our next batch of rain will come from the south and it looks to hold off until late Sunday/early Monday of next week. If it gets here a little earlier, we could see rain chances go up a bit Sunday afternoon. The best chances for rain on Sunday will be the farther south you go - mostly down towards San Antonio and Austin.

Monday and Tuesday of next week could potentially bring another round of rain. If the ingredients come together, we could see another inch or so of rain for many in Central Texas. Our next completely rain-free day looks to be Wednesday of next week with a boost in temperatures. Highs are expected to return to the upper 60s/low 70s. Another storm system that could bring more rain will try to push in Food For Families Friday (next Friday) or on Saturday. Again, the forecast is quite uncertain late next week for now, but signs that severe weather may be possible if all of the ingredients line up. For now, we’re carrying a 20% rain chance both on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

