Gatesville High School students in broadcast program feature Care Center for charity month, helping promote Food for Families

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s hard to believe but our annual Food for Families food drive is just over a week away, and in Gatesville some high school students in the broadcast program are taking the opportunity to use our mission to help spread the importance of giving back.

Every month, the program picks a theme to revolve their content around and in November they chose for it to be ‘charity month’, which falls right in line with our annual event.

So the group of students made a trip to the Gatesville Care Center to hear from the ones who dedicate their time to the cause.

“I love being a part of it,” Deral McWhorter, the director of the Care Center, says. “They fit that into their schedule and they came and it’s a good thing that they came to be timed up with Food for Families because we just need everybody to be excited.”

The students will take their footage and create their own segment on the importance of giving back to share with their entire student body.

Senior Anna Phillips they are able to use their platform to help inspire the next generation.

“With high school, we need to be able to spread the word so that our kids know about it too and not just the younger grades that are listening to it,” Phillips says.

It may not be your typical classroom, but there are just some things that a book can’t teach.

“The main thing that stood out to me with this interview with Mr. McWhorter is that Food for Families happens every year, every November, and all the food that’s donated lasts until the next year,” says senior Charlie Sommerfield.

“For Food for Families there’s families out there that don’t get the opportunities most people have which it’s a really good thing that we have our Care Center here because it really helps our community,” says junior Avery Meelbusch.

And their teacher says that their passion for helping others, shines through their work. “I don’t know that everybody sees that side of high school kids but they are interested in doing something good and seeing what our community can put together so I’m proud of them,” Summer Erwin, the broadcast program teacher, explains.

And just so you know, the Gatesville Care Center says their first year in 1990 they raised 6,000 pounds of food. Three decades later, and the number to beat in 2023 is 839,950 pounds.

