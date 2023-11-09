‘Hazard material’ sent to Texas Attorney General’s Office

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Austin are investigating a “potential hazardous material” sent to the Texas Attorney General’s Office

The Austin Fire Department stated the incident was at the Clements State Office building at 300 West 15th Street.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, three adults were decontaminated and are asymptomatic. Out of an abundance of caution, they have been transported by to Dell Seton Medical Center for further evaluation.

KEYE reports officials do not know powdery substance was, only that it “tested negative.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.