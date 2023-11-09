If you don’t bring an umbrella with you today, you’re gonna have a bad time...

For many folks across Central Texas, myself included, today is the day we’ve been waiting for! The abnormal warmth and humidity that’s been stuck across the area for the last few days will finally push out and be replaced by an increasingly soggy and increasingly cooler day of weather! Today’s front will arrive a bit slower than previously forecast, so temperatures this morning in the upper 60s and low 70s will either stay there or, if you live east of I-35, may warm into the mid-to-upper 70s before temperatures tumble late today. Today’s cold front should completely clear the area by sunset tonight, but rain coverage will steadily increase with and especially behind the front! We’re expecting a few light showers out the door this morning, but the rain coverage will steadily increase throughout the day and the majority of us will see rain by lunch time. For the afternoon and evening hours, it’ll likely be raining more often than not! Despite the widespread and long lasting rain, most of the rain should be generally light, but cities and towns near and east of I-35, where more warmth will be in place before the front moves in, could see some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder too. Severe storms are unlikely with this storm system, but those heavier pockets of rain could boost rainfall totals in some spots! The majority of Central Texans will see at least a half-inch of rain, but we’re expecting 1″ to 2″ of rain to fall near and east of I-35 by the time the rain likely comes to a close early Friday.

The majority of Central Texas should dry out by daybreak tomorrow morning, but the frontal boundary bringing us the rain is going to stall close to the coast which means we won’t completely kick the moisture in the atmosphere and we can’t rule out a few showers at any point during the day, especially east of I-35. Because the front will stall near the coast, mostly cloudy to overcast skies will stay stuck in place all day Friday with high temperatures only reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. The cloudiness, in fact, will likely stay in place through the middle of next week and that does include on Saturday for Veterans Day. If your Veterans Day travels take you close to the coast, it’ll likely be a water-logged day. Even though the vast majority of Saturday’s rain will stay far away from our area, the moisture pipeline from the Pacific Ocean continues, so a few scattered light showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday. There really won’t be much rhyme or reason to the rain, but the best chances will likely be in the Brazos Valley. The extra clouds and the chance for rain should keep highs below 60° yet again Saturday, but not by terribly much. Sunday will likely be dry and with a bit more sunshine too, but it’ll still stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

The forecast after Sunday becomes as clear as mud on a frosted glass window. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding a potential rainmaker early next week and a potential severe weather maker late next week. A compact storm system could push across Texas Monday and Tuesday of next week and potentially spark some rain. If the storm system were to push through, we could see close to an inch of rain for many spots with cool temperatures to boot! We should gradually kick the clouds and cooler weather out by mid-week next week with temperatures likely rebounding back into the 60s and low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. The second potential storm system, the one that could spark severe weather late next week, may push in either on Food For Families Friday or on Saturday. Again, the forecast is quite uncertain late next week for now, but I’m seeing the signs that severe weather may be possible if all of the ingredients line up. For now, we’re carrying a 20% rain chance both on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.