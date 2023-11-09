Jillian Ludwig, college student hit by stray bullet in Nashville park, has died

NASHVILLE, TENN. (CBS NEWS) - An 18-year-old Tennessee college student who was hit by a stray bullet while walking near Belmont University campus died overnight Wednesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Jillian Ludwig, of New Jersey, was walking on a track in a local park when she was shot in the head and critically wounded at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

They arrested Shaquille Taylor, 29, after surveillance video and witness statements pointed to him as the shooter. Video showed Ludwig falling as Taylor fired at a nearby car, according to a police affidavit.

A passerby discovered Ludwig, 18, on the ground about an hour later, and she was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street,” police said on social media when announcing the arrest Wednesday.

Before Ludwig’s death, Taylor was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering and was being held on a $280,000 bond. A public defender assigned to Taylor’s case did not return phone and email messages requesting comment.

Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig. (Submitted)

Taylor has been charged criminally several times in the past. In 2021, Taylor was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he and another man were accused of shooting at a female driver while her two children were in the back seat. At least two rounds struck the vehicle.

Earlier this year, a Nashville judge dismissed those charges, and Taylor was released after court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial. Federal and state law prohibit the prosecution of mentally incompetent defendants.

The May 19 court order explained that Taylor had developed pneumonia at birth, which led to a brain infection, and that he continues to function at a kindergarten level. Because Taylor also did not meet the criteria for involuntary commitment, the court had “reached the limit of its authority,” Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton wrote.

Four months later, Taylor was arrested in a grocery store parking lot driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been carjacked by two men wearing ski masks Sept. 16, police said. He was charged with felony auto theft and released on a $20,000 bond. A warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court Friday.

Shaquille Taylor in the back of a Metro Nashville Police Department cruiser. (MNPD)

On Wednesday, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk issued a statement criticizing the Tennessee law that sets out rules for when a person can be involuntarily committed, calling it a “nearly impossible standard.” State law requires at least two doctors to certify that the person is suffering from a severe mental illness or developmental disability that causes that person to be at a substantial risk of serious harm to himself or others. The doctors must also find that there are no less restrictive measures that could be taken.

“The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety,” Funk said in a statement. “At the same time Tennessee must provide more beds and staffing resources to handle dangerous individuals.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell echoed those sentiments in a statement calling for “more beds for individuals experiencing mental health crises and a renewed conversation about how we limit access to firearms for individuals we know are a threat to the community.”

Belmont University President Greg Jones sent an email to students and staff Wednesday morning announcing a prayer service for Ludwig. He described her as a music business major and bass player who “is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her.” She is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside, Jones wrote.

Students near campus spoke to CBS affiliate WTVF after the shooting.

“Devastation, honestly. I think we’re all just really shocked,” graduate student, Josie Montrose, told the station.

“When you’re a student, especially a young student, you’re leaving home for the first time and you want to feel safe,” her friend Annalee Tanner told the station.

Ludwig graduated from Wall High School in Monmouth County, New Jersey, CBS New York reported.

Ludwig is at least the second college student to be fatally struck by an apparent stray bullet in the span of a week. Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of 21-year-old Brianna Long, who was fatally struck by a bullet while working at a bar while ending her shift.

