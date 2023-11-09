Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man charged in October hit-and-run that killed woman in Hill County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run in Hill County that killed Tiffany Dove, of Whitney, according to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Oct. 3 but before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 when the pedestrian was traveling southbound on FM 933 near CR 1221, north of Whitney, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Dove was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from the Whitney area is being held in the Hill County Jail on the charge of collision involving death.

He is currently awaiting arraignment and no bond has been set.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Former Fort Cavazos soldier found guilty on 5 child exploitation count
“To STEMfinity and Beyond”
To STEMfinity and Beyond: Temple ISD celebrates National STEM Day with out of this world activities
Jeremy Strickland
Waco man sentenced to 60 years in prison in child sex abuse case
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery