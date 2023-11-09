Man charged in October hit-and-run that killed woman in Hill County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run in Hill County that killed Tiffany Dove, of Whitney, according to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Oct. 3 but before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 when the pedestrian was traveling southbound on FM 933 near CR 1221, north of Whitney, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Dove was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from the Whitney area is being held in the Hill County Jail on the charge of collision involving death.

He is currently awaiting arraignment and no bond has been set.

