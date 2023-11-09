Marvin Guy’s Trial Day 3: Witness testimony reveals moments before and after shooting

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Day 3 of the Marvin Guy trial provided a better idea of the events that unfolded on May 9 2014 through more testimony from several witnesses. Police were at Guy’s apartment that day to serve a no-knock warrant to search for narcotics.

Guy, 59, is accused of shooting four Killeen police officers including detective Chuck Dinwiddie, who later died from his injuries.

Killeen police officer Brandon Smith said on the stand that he was the person who broke one of the windows on Guy’s apartment so other SWAT team members could get inside. He said he and the rest of the SWAT team were trained to shout “police search warrant” before entering.

But the defense revealed during cross examination that Officer Smith never mentioned saying those words in his report afterwards. Officer Smith reassured the jury that, although it wasn’t noted in his official report, he did shout those words.

Earlier in the day, Killeen police officer Juan Obregon said on the stand that after the shooting he put his knee on Guy’s lower back. At the time Guy was lying on the ground unarmed and handcuffed in his backyard.

Officer Obregon told Guy “don’t move or I’ll kill you” with some profanities thrown in. He said he then heard another officer yell that detective Chuck Dinweddie had been killed.

That’s when Officer Obregon pointed his pistol at Guy’s head while he was still lying on the ground handcuffed. He then put his pistol inside Guy’s mouth. Over and over again, Guy was shouting, “it wasn’t me, it was her.”

The defense also filed a motion to dismiss several photos that showed a target practice Guy had in his apartment because they could sway the jury against him.

The prosecution argued the photos showed Guy had experience shooting and knew what he was doing. The judge sided with the defense and granted their motion to dismiss the photos as evidence.

Killeen police officer Adam Wilt said on the stand that after the shooting, Guy’s former girlfriend, Shirley Whittington, walked out the front door laughing. He said he wasn’t sure of her role in the incident when she came out so he tackled her and restrained her to the ground.

On the day of this incident the Bell County Organized Crime unit was supposed to conduct another SWAT raid at the apartment just above Guy’s. It was set to take place immediately after the one at Guy’s apartment, but never happened.

