Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Security guard leaves gun unattended at North Texas Elementary School

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By JOHANNAH GRENAWAY
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas(CBSNewsTexas.com) - Story Elementary School sent out a letter to parents Tuesday after a security officer left his firearm unattended in a bathroom.

In the letter, Principal Claudia Harrison explained that the school security officer left his firearm in a bathroom reserved for teachers and staff.

Less than one minute later, a teacher found the firearm and alerted administration, after which an Allen Police Officer who was on campus immediately took the firearm. Harrison said no students accessed the bathroom and everyone was safe.

The letter went on to explain that the security officer was not an Allen ISD employee. He was contracted by local security company L&P Global Security to meet the requirements of Texas’ new House Bill 3, which requires all public schools to now have at least one armed security guard at each public campus.

Allen Police Department will not be filing charges against the officer, but he has been removed from rotation at any Allen ISD school for any security duty in the future.

Harrison ended the letter to parents saying, “I understand this news may be unsettling, but I felt it was vital to share it with you. The safety of your children will always remain my priority, and I believe we can promote a safe environment if we establish open and transparent lines of communication.”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

School bond supporters celebrate after one of Ector County Independent School District’s three...
Texas schools asked voters for $18 billion in new debt to fix its campuses. They largely said yes.
When backing up, Jessica Monsivais thought there was a dog hanging out underneath her vehicle....
Texas woman finds three little pigs under car
Marvin Guy’s Trial Day 3: Witness testimony reveals moments before and after shooting
Gatesville broadcast program students promote Food for Families for their charity month