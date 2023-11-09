Silver Alert issued for missing Bellmead man with cognitive impairment
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Bellmead who has a cognitive impairment.
The Bellmead Police Department says 66-year-old Michael Ray Branch has Alzheimer’s.
Branch is described as a 5′7″ tall Black man weighing 200 pounds who’s bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded gray Dallas Cowboys shirt, blue pants and brown boots.
Branch was last seen on foot Nov. 8, 2023, at around 2:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Chandler Street.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Branch is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.