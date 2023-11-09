To STEMfinity and Beyond: Temple ISD celebrates National STEM Day with out of this world activities

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Independent School District celebrated National STEM Day with “To STEMfinity and Beyond” event that highlighted STEM-related opportunities Wednesday night.

The event was held at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School, the district’s STEM Academy, and featured space-related projects like bottle rockets and galaxy-themed projects, but there were also a variety of other content areas such as robotics and coding and make-and-take stations that allowed families to create their own STEM-related projects.

There was also one hallway devoted to showcasing student-created STEM projects from schools throughout Temple ISD.

Temple High School’s Cyber Cats cybersecurity team and Catalyst Games club were also on hand to highlight student-created video games and cybersecurity competitions.

“STEM is so much more than only science, technology, engineering and math; it can be experienced in all subject areas,” Kayla DeBacker, STEM Lab Teacher at Kennedy-Powell Elementary said. “STEM provides critical thinking and problem-solving skills that span to real-life experiences. Through these hands-on learning lessons, students walk away with tools and unique opportunities that STEM to life-long skills.”

The event also featured community partners Meta, Temple College, and the Civil Air Patrol.

Meta has donated money and resources to assist Temple ISD in expanding its STEM programs, and Temple College also partnered with the district on a summer STEM camp earlier this year.

Participants could try out flight simulators, Oculus virtual reality goggles, VEX Robotics, or even gaze at the stars through telescopes provided by school astronomy clubs.

“Temple ISD has been blessed to partner with Meta to provide students with STEM resources to enrich learning,” Kennedy-Powell Elementary Principal Jill Owen said. “We are using National STEM Day as an opportunity to showcase these resources and provide families with opportunities to explore them together at this event. Kennedy-Powell has worked with teachers from across the district to provide fun and engaging space-themed projects for families to choose from and do together.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.