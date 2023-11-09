Student at middle school in Killeen arrested after taking weapon to campus: principal

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police took a student at Roy J. Middle School into custody after the student was found to be in possession of a weapon on campus, according to a letter to staff and parents written by Dr. Chad Wolf, the school’s principal.

Police transported the student to the juvenile detention center. Wolf did not clarify whether the weapon was a gun or a knife.

“KISD Police and the campus administration team worked to quickly confiscate the weapon. All students and staff are safe,” Wolf wrote in the letter, “This student will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face all appropriate legal and school disciplinary consequences as a result of this incident.”

Wolf reminded parents they “take any threat to school safety seriously.”

“Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report. The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be permitted on KISD property,” the principal wrote.

The school is located at 6000 Brushy Creek Drive in Killeen.

No further information was provided.

