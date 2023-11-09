Texas woman finds three little pigs under car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - When backing up, Jessica Monsivais thought there was a dog hanging out underneath her vehicle. It seemed like a pigment of her imagination.

“I look under the car and I see just fur and to me, it looked like a gray dog,” said Jessica Monsivais. “Oh my gosh, that’s a pig and I noticed it had two more.”

Turns out there were three little or not-so-little piggies who were seen caught on the home’s security camera on the move to the backyard.

To keep them comfortable, the family let them pig out and made sure to check with neighbors nearby and posted on Nextdoor to try to find the owners.

“We looked up what you could feed pigs, so we fed them tortillas and they were eating that,” said Monsivais.

So far, they’ve had no luck.

“I want to keep them, haha, but you know, we probably know they came from someone’s home and we just want to give them back to where they belong,” said Monsivais.

In the end, Monsivais is hoping these three little piggies can cry wee wee wee all the way back home.

“We want them to remain pets, hopefully, nothing bad happens you know we just want to get them back, to be a pet pig,” said Monsivais.

